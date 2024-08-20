License plate readers help Tupelo PD track car suspected car thief

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A license plate reader helps Tupelo Police make a quick arrest in a car theft case.

On Friday, Tupelo police were called to the 1000 block of South Green Street for a report of a stolen vehicle.

Sunday, TPD received a license plate reader alert regarding a stolen vehicle in the McCullough Boulevard area.

Officers located the vehicle and pulled it over.

The driver was taken into custody without incident.

After further investigation, the driver, Christopher Morgan, was charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X