Lieutenant Governor Says Teacher Pay Raise Priority For Upcoming Session

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- Strong financial numbers for Medicaid in Mississippi could mean more dollars in the pockets of teachers.

That is according to Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves.

The Lieutenant Governor says news that Mississippi Medicaid has cut its fiscal year 2019 budget deficit from $40 million to $5 million, meaning a teacher pay hike is possible.

Reeves was at a meet and greet Thursday afternoon in Saltillo when he said a teacher pay raise will be one of his top priorities during the 2019 legislative session.

“So when you combine those savings in the executive branch of government with the fact that our revenue continues to rise because of a strong economy in Mississippi, I believe we now have the opportunity to raise teacher pay even further. So as we go into the 2019 legislative session, that’s something that I plan to champion. It’s something I think everybody in the legislature, no matter their political persuasion, can be for,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said.

That meet and greet at “Kinfolks Restaurant” was organized by State Senator Chad McMahan of Guntown.