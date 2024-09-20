Lieutenant Sanders deemed “Hometown Hero” by the Thunderbirds

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is a veteran law enforcement officer.

When she’s not “serving and protecting”, she is still “serving”.

Sanders is very active in helping others in the community.

As president of the Community Benefit Committee, she oversees activities to help with everything from providing Christmas gifts to families in need to helping people after personal disasters.

Today, her career of service hit new heights. literally!

Sanders was selected as a “Hometown Hero” by The Thunderbirds, ahead of this weekend’s Thunder Over Columbus airshow.

The Air Force’s aerial demonstration team selects Hometown Heroes in the towns where they perform.

They are chosen from nominations by area residents.

For Sanders, the honor also came with a thrilling ride in one of the Thunderbirds’ F-16s.

