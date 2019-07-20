Life Church hands out School Supplies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The start of school is quickly approaching and to help get parents and students ready for the new year Life Church held a school supply giveaway.

The line was out the door at Sudduth Elementary with families hoping to get a bag full of goodies.

Pencils and paper, notebooks, and folders were just some of the supplies kids received.

The team at Life Church started filling the bags earlier this week.

Ramon Forbes says they put on the event to help students reach their full potential.

“It’s awesome for me love always gives us one of the principles that Jesus taught him so his shoes just been able to get back to the community to help our students as well as our parents because ultimately we want to ensure that every child has everything that they need so that they can reach their full potential,” said Ramon Forbes.

Supplies were first come first serve and by ten-thirty everything was picked up