Life Saving Rescue Grain Bin Training

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On most farms, you’ll likely see a grain bin. They can help make a farmer money or create deadly danger.

“You could create a problem that’s avoidable if you had the education,” said Calhoun Farmer Perry Bailey.

Which is exactly what Mississippi State’s Extension Service is providing.

“We’re working with the Farm Bureau here to team with them to do these training’s on grain bin safety and grain bin rescue. It’s something we feel is really important for our growers and our first responders,” said MSU Extension Agent Trent Barnett.

Grain bins are necessary on many farms.

“It’s a time-saving thing. Gets crops out of the fields faster and not have to do with the long lines. Plus, it’s a pricing thing. You can sell your crops later on in the year and make more money,” said Bailey.

If a farmer or worker falls inside the bin, getting them out can be tricky and take time.

“If they happen to break through the more you work with them and fight the deeper they get they just continue to sink,” said Barnett.

Calhoun County farmers are learning what to do when someone gets trapped inside. It’s a training session many believe are getting more necessary everyday.

“Farmers are putting up more and more bins. Therefore this training is trying to save a life. If someone gets in and gets trapped, the more awareness you have of what to do, and what not to do especially is better to try and save a life,” said Bailey.

Calhoun County purchased grain bin rescue equipment.

“We hope it will never be used but we’ve already had one situation where it proved to be life-saving,” said Barnett.

Tuesday’s workshop was made possible by a grant The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation received.