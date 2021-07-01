Lifelong Ackerman resident took mayoral oath of office

Ackerman officially has a new mayor.

Dale Reid took the oath of office this morning.

The lifelong resident of Ackerman has spent the last 37 years working for 4 County electric Power Association.

Reid says he is looking forward to working with the Board of Aldermen to help move his hometown forward.

“I’ve always wanted to do this. I’ve always wanted to serve the people of Ackerman in this capacity, and now I just am thankful for the opportunity that I will get to serve this town,” said Mayor Reid.

The new Board of Aldermen was also sworn in at today’s ceremony.