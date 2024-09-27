Lighter rain chance for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture from Helene will continue to rotate around the Low pressure for the next couple of days. This will keep clouds and a light chance for rain into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light rain to drizzle is expected through the rest of the evening. Heading to high school football games? Grab your poncho or rain jacket on the way out the door. May want to grab a towel to wipe off the bleachers too. Temperatures tonight will be a little cool with the rain and breeze, dropping into the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: The low will stay to our North. Outer bands of moisture will bring in another chance for light rain and drizzle to northern Mississippi. Clouds will maintain overcast. High temperatures will stay fall-like, in the middle 70s. Oxford Kentucky game will be a bit cool, with the breeze sticking around. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: There will be a better chance for some partial clearing, though clouds will stay mostly cloudy. It will be a slow clear out, if any occurs. Temperatures will return to the lower 80s. Rain chance will be more of an isolated to scattered pattern throughout the afternoon. Low temps will continue in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The sun returns…after a slow clear out gets accomplished on Monday. Temperatures push back into the 80s, possibly upper 80s by the end of the week. Looking ahead to a mostly clear and dry week.