Lightning strikes tree near family’s home in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A lightning strike hits a little too close to home for a Lowndes County family.

The family’s home escaped damage when a bolt of lightning struck a tree near the house.

A firefighter on the scene told WCBI, the lightning travelled into the house to a ceiling fan.

That tripped a circuit breaker, which kept it from shorting out and starting a fire.

