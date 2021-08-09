Columbus Municipal School is anticipating less issues soon with bus drivers

Some students weren't able to go home right after school due to a shortage of bus drivers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Students are back in the classroom, but there’s been a little trouble getting them back home from the schoolhouse. Some students weren’t able to go home right after school due to a shortage of bus drivers, but school officials are doing what they can to get the problem fixed as soon as possible.

No child left behind is a motto that families and school officials want to go by in and outside of the classroom, but when staffing is low there’s only so much that can be done.

“The day before school started we experienced some personnel issues that we’re working through we also sent a falcon blast to informing parents to try and drive their students to school because we knew there would be issues,” said Columbus Municipal School District superintendent Dr. Cherie Labat.

Labat said that after their partnership with Eco ride ended last year, they haven’t been able to keep drivers, but they have a plan in place to get people back in the driver seat.

“We’ve worked diligently over the weekend we’re going to work to try and increase wages and recruit more bus drivers for the school system,” said Labat.

Families are encouraged to be patient and people that are interested in driving for the district are asked to reach out.

“Be patient during this pandemic as we work and taking our bus services in the school district and providing safe transportation for our students. We’re looking for as many drivers as we can get so if you’re interested we will be having a wage hike,” said Labat.

Although some families don’t like the fact that they may have to find alternate ways to pick up their children; their best bet is to get their information from a credible source to know what the next move will be.

“Continue to communicate with the district call us and don’t rely on Facebook to give you facts and the information to do what’s in the best interest of your children,” said Labat.

Labat said families are encouraged to make plans for dropping off and or picking up their child from school.