Lindsey Vonn says she will need at least 2 more surgeries after crash at Winter Olympics

(CBS NEWS) – Sources from CBS News say that American skier Lindsey Vonn said Friday she’ll need at least two more surgeries after breaking her left leg in a crash during her downhill race at the Winter Olympics last weekend.

Vonn said earlier this week she was recovering from her third surgery for the injury.

The 41-year-old Olympic veteran from Colorado gave the latest update on her condition in a social media video, saying she expects to have another surgery Saturday. If that goes well, she can potentially leave Italy and return to the U.S., where she’ll need another operation, she said.

Vonn said she’s had a “hard few days” in the hospital and that she was “very much immobile.”

“I’m finally feeling more like myself, but I have a long, long way to go,” she said.

She thanked those who have been sending flowers, letters, and stuffed animals while she is in the hospital. Friends and family members have also been visiting her while she’s been receiving treatment.

“I feel very lucky and fortunate to have so many people around me that have really helped me get through this,” she said.

Vonn said watching her fellow Americans compete in the Olympics has been lifting her spirits.

“Good job, team, and keep crushing it,” Vonn said.

Vonn crashed seconds into her downhill Olympic race Sunday after she decided to compete despite rupturing her left ACL in a different crash during a World Cup event in the Swiss Alps last month.

The three-time Olympic medalist had come out of retirement to compete in the Milan Cortina Games, but said she felt confident she could still complete the race with the help of a knee brace.

