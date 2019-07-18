Lineup for July Democratic presidential debates in Detroit revealed

- Advertisement -

CNN has announced who will be participating in which night of the Democratic presidential debate the network is hosting in Detroit on July 30 and 31. The lineup was revealed during a drawing of names Thursday night.

The announcement comes one day after the Democratic National Committee announced the 20 presidential candidates who qualified the second debate.

Here’s the July 30 lineup from left to right

Here’s the July 31 lineup from left to right

Candidates were split into three groupings for the live drawing to determine the lineup to help ensure candidates with different levels of support were evenly split across both nights. During the drawing, cards with the candidates’ names were pulled from one box and then matched with a card from another second box with a debate date on it.

The candidates’ positions at the podium were then announced based on public polling.

Candidates who did not make the second debate

Former Sen. Mike Gravel, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Rep. Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer were the presidential candidates who did not make the second round of debates. Rep. Eric Swalwell, who was in the first debate in June, dropped out of the presidential race on July 8.