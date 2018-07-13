Lineup Set For Lip Sync Battle Benefiting NEWMS

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The lineup for a popular fundraiser that helps local women is announced.

The second annual “Lip Sync Battle benefiting New Expectations For Women In Mississippi” will feature local business people, elected officials and other celebrities.

The lineup was announced at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo, where this year’s participants were introduced. Participants will pick one song, come up with a routine, and perform for the benefit.

“You’re going to see a different side of Mike Bryan and Chad McMahan that you’ve never seen before, we are pretty conservative guys, but this is going to be something fun, it will be a family event as well,” said Sen. Chad McMahan.

Tickets are fifteen dollars and can be purchased from any NEW MS member. Once again, the date for the lip sync benefit is September 13th at 6 30 at Steele’s Dive in Tupelo.

Participants confirmed so far are; Scottie Thompson, Renasant Bank, Jason Hayden, King Chicken/KOK, Judd Wilson, BNI United Professionals, Ellie Turner, Sheer Envy, Steve and Emily Hutton, Tupelo Fire Department, and Kevin Knight and Sadie Smith.