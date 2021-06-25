Linked By Hayes: A 10-year-old in Lee co. starts his own business

LEE COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- A 10-year-old year Lee County boy is turning a hobby into a business.

It was at the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine, when schools were shut down, and 10-year-old Hayes Jones was looking for something to do.

“I was really bored,” said Jones.

So Hayes and a few friends found out how to make rubber band bracelets, by watching some YouTube videos. He got a bracelet making kit, complete with a loom, and got to work. Hayes enjoyed making the bracelets, and started selling them to family and friends. His business is called “Linked By Hayes.”

“It’s fun, something I like to do , and I can make a business out of it, it’s not like something I do that is boring, it’s actually fun to do,” said Jones.

The bracelets come in several styles.

“Normal, thick , beaded, fishtail, double-decker fishtail, necklaces,” said Rayford.

He caught the attention of a group called “Project Elect, ” which stands for Enthusiastic Leaders Engaging in Changing Times.” The group helps connect business people to individuals and organizations that can help them succeed. Dr Vernon Rayford says Hayes may be the youngest businessman they have worked with, but he is a huge inspiration.

“I wasted my time at ten, I was not about making things for others and charging, I was still perfecting, can I have this and that. It’s inspirational to see him do the things he’s doing, that entrepreneurial spirit,” said Rayford.

Project Elect interviewed Hayes for their regular Facebook broadcast, provided him with a scholarship and placed orders for bracelets.

Hayes says he is also learning the value of hard work.

“You have to work to achieve,” said Jones.

For now, Hayes relies on word of mouth for advertising, but he is working on a Youtube channel to market his rubber band bracelets.