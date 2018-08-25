Lion Hills Golf Course Reopening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lion Hills Golf Course hosts it grand reopening.

Lion Hills located on Military Road in Columbus has finished converting its grass.

The club is part of East Mississippi Community College and serves as a teaching facility.

Over the summer, students studying landscaping helped with the project, and students currently enrolled in landscaping will help maintain the green.

Director of Golf Operations Will Arnett says the transition will allow for a better golf game.

“The old grass on the green was very old didn’t look very good didn’t play very good so what we got is a new generation of Bermuda Grass it just plays a lot smoother a lot faster just a lot better quality for golfer to putt on,” said Arnett.

Lion Hills Golf Course is about three acres.