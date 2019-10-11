Liquor distribution under review in the Magnolia State

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A recent report from the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review committee has Mississippi’s distribution of wine and liquor under review.

There are some conversations about changing the way things are done.

- Advertisement -

But right now, the state controls the way liquor and wine are distributed.

When James Ervin wants to re-stock, he has to call the Alcoholic Beverage Control Warehouse in Jackson.

“So I just order from the state of Mississippi, and they ship it to me. Now they do have a cut off that once they hit 20,000 cases of ordered product per day, then anything that’s ordered after that gets cut off,” said Ervin.

Ervin owns Mike’s Fine Wine and Liquor in Columbus.

He appreciates the current system but says there are a few challenges.

“Once I put a special order in. I don’t know when the state orders it from the distributor. They don’t tell me that they don’t tell me, okay, your product came in when it will be shipping it to you the next day. Of All I know is when it walks in my door coming off the truck, then I know I got it. So, that could be two weeks that could be two months,” said Ervin.

Ervin’s alcohol comes from the ABC in Jackson. They provide wine and liquor to all stores and restaurants statewide.

During the 2019 legislative session, up to four million dollars was appropriated for additional warehouse space, but so far no formal plan has been set

Ervin says a new warehouse could be a game-changer.

“What I wish they will do is I know they are trying to get another warehouse. If they get another warehouse, then they’ll be able to stock more product, and that will help us out now that’s what would be really nice to see them get a warehouse,” said Ervin.

Having more product on hand could help retailers and restaurant owners around the state.

The PEER review suggests one option is to shift to private firms instead of state control.