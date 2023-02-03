Liquor store ‘robbery victim’ charged with conspiracy, false reporting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A desire to stay in the country leads to a stay in the county jail for a bogus armed robbery.

24-year-old Jaimin Patel was charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and false reporting of a crime.

Investigators believed Patel wanted to use the excuse of being a victim of a crime to apply for a “U Visa.”

He is out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

The investigation started on January 22, a Sunday, when Columbus police were called to Columbus Liquor World on Highway 45.

Patel told officers an armed robber came through the back door of the store, which was closed at the time, and robbed him while he was taking out the trash.

Patel worked at the store.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the “U Visa” is issued by the federal government to victims of certain crimes if they are not an American citizen and meet other guidelines.

The case remains under investigation, and Daughtry said more arrests are possible.

