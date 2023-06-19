Lisa Klutts of West Point Main Street elected to MMSA Board

WEST POINT, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – During the business meeting at the Annual Awards, MMSA introduced Lisa Klutts as the newly elected Director’s Representative to the state board.

MMSA has three Directors’ Representatives serving on the state board who are nominated and elected by their fellow Main Street Directors. Each representative represents and serves a different region or district of the state and is an important liaison from the local level to the state staff.

Cynthia Sutton of Ocean Springs Main Street serves District 1.

Lisa Klutts of West Point Main Street represents District 2.

Lori Tucker of Booneville Main Street represents District 3.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter