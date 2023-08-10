Lisa Martin named new executive director of Tupelo Community Theatre

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The new leader of the Tupelo Community Theater said she has been preparing for this role for years.

For Lisa Martin, taking on the role of executive director of the Tupelo Community Theater is a homecoming of sorts.

“We volunteer at the theater, have so for 20 years. My husband and I both have. We actually met on the stage at TCT, during ‘Death of a Salesman’ 18 years ago,” Martin said.

Martin estimated she has been involved in more than 20 productions at TCT, and during that time, she also got to know longtime TCT Executive Director Tom Booth. In fact, Martin said Booth became a mentor to her, teaching her about nonprofits, which helped as she served as executive director of the North Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.

Martin said she will build on the strong foundation built by Booth as he established TCT as a prime example of a regional community theater, known for excellence.

“We have won awards on state level, regional, national level, most of those productions were done by Tom Booth, he worked hard to establish that reputation, it will be our job to continue that reputation,” she said.

Another goal for TCT’s new executive director is to help preserve and make needed repairs to the historic Lyric Theatre. Lisa Martin said the community will have a role to play in that effort.

“I want to put effort into making the building representative of that high artistic quality TCT is known for. It will take time and community support but that is not something that I’m not only equipped to do through funding and grant writing. I’m excited to do the work. The building is important to me, my family, and the community,” Martin said.

As Martin is settling into her new role, she is also taking part in the first production of the new season: “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” The stage is set and rehearsals are underway as the entire season is dedicated to the memory of Tom Booth.

“The show must go on as Tom would say, and that’s what Tom would want,” she said.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” runs from August 24 through August 26. For information about other shows this season, go to the Facebook page for the Tupelo Community Theatre.

