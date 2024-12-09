List of Golden Globe nominees

LAS ANGELES, CA (AP) – According to Associated Press, “The Bear,” “Shogun” and “Emilia Perez” are among the nominees for the 82nd Golden Globes announced Monday morning.

Because the Globes split top awards between drama and musical/comedy, there isn’t always a clear read on the top Oscar contenders. That’s especially true this year, where no one film has yet emerged as the favorite. Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,’’ “Conclave,”“Anora,”“Emilia Perez,” and “The Brutalist” all scored nominations, with “Emilia Pérez” the leading nominee with 10.

The Golden Globes previously announced the winners of two prestigious honors. Viola Davis will receive the Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, and former “Cheers” star Ted Danson has been named the Carol Burnett Award honoree. Those will be handed out in a gala dinner on Jan. 3.

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser will host the 82nd Golden Globes on Jan. 5. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here’s a list of the nominees for the Golden Globes:

Movies

Best motion picture, comedy, or musical:

“Wicked”

“Anora”

“Emilia Perez”

“Challengers”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

Best motion picture, Drama:

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown,”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

