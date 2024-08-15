Little Sturgis a big deal in Oktibbeha County

STURGIS, Miss. (WCBI) – Bikers are already rolling into Sturgis. Sturgis, Mississippi that is.

The Little Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicks off Thursday and rolls through the weekend.

There will be live music, food and merchandise vendors, bike shows, and more.

Sturgis Mayor Leah Brown says they are expecting as many as seven thousand people.

Little Sturgis provides a big economic boost for a small town.

“We have a lot of motorcycles coming into town. We have vendors coming in from all over. We’ve got some from North Carolina, Kentucky, of course here in Mississippi, Louisianna. We’re looking for a lot of good merchandise vendors and food vendors.”

“We enjoy all the people that we uh only get to see once a year. A lot of nice people here. Uh they always come by and support us. Support the town.

One of the big events is the annual dinner ride. The bikers will start in Sturgis and ride to Starkville Friday afternoon.