Live: Pompeo testifies on Trump-Putin summit

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about President Trump’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the North Korea summit with Kim-Jong Un. Just before his testimony was set to begin, the Associated Press reported that Pompeo said the U.S. will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea and demands that Ukraine’s territorial integrity be restored.

“You come before a group of senators today who are filled with serious doubts about this White House and its conduct of American foreign policy,” Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Bob Corker.

He went on to say that Mr. Trump is “submissive and deferential” in the face of Russia.

His colleague, Ranking Member Sen. Bob Menendez, D-New Jersey, said that the president “provides legitimacy to world’s most notorious bad actors,”

Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike are focusing their questions on the Helsinki summit and Mr. Trump’s two-hour meeting with Putin, which was originally slated for just 90 minutes. In that meeting, the presidents met one-on-one, with just their respective interpreters present.