Loaded Baked Potato Soup

It’s a loaded baked potato with all the fixings turned into a crock-pot soup that’s perfect for this chilly weather!
Ingredients:
8-10 strips bacon, cooked
2 cans chicken broth
3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
6 garlic cloves, minced
2 tbsp dried parsley
4 tbsp unsalted butter
1/3 cup flour
12 oz evaporated milk
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup sour cream
salt/pepper to taste
Directions:
Add potatoes, onion, garlic, bacon, parsley and broth to cooker
Season with salt and pepper
Cook low and slow 6-8 hours
Over medium heat add butter to saucepan
Whisk in flower to melted butter to make roux
Add cream to mixture, simmer on low
Add to slow cooker and stir
Mash 3/4’s of potatoes
Stir in cheese and sour cream, mix.
Cook low for 30 minutes
Serve with toppings!