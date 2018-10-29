Loaded Baked Potato Soup

It’s a loaded baked potato with all the fixings turned into a crock-pot soup that’s perfect for this chilly weather!

Ingredients:

8-10 strips bacon, cooked

2 cans chicken broth

3 lbs Yukon Gold potatoes, diced

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp dried parsley

4 tbsp unsalted butter

1/3 cup flour

12 oz evaporated milk

2 cups sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

salt/pepper to taste

Directions:

Add potatoes, onion, garlic, bacon, parsley and broth to cooker

Season with salt and pepper

Cook low and slow 6-8 hours

Over medium heat add butter to saucepan

Whisk in flower to melted butter to make roux

Add cream to mixture, simmer on low

Add to slow cooker and stir

Mash 3/4’s of potatoes

Stir in cheese and sour cream, mix.

Cook low for 30 minutes

Serve with toppings!