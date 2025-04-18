Loaves and Fishes hopes to nourish bodies and souls during Holy Week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Loaves and Fishes is a non-profit organization that provides meals to those in need.

This week is Holy Week, and they are hoping to nourish bodies and souls during this time.

Robin Picray has a passion for serving others.

“I feel fortunate for what I have,” Picray said. “I grew up, you know, not having a whole lot. And now that I’m retired, I’m in better shape. And I want to be able to give back. And I think that a lot of people want to give back, especially, you know, when they can. ”

On Good Friday, April 18, he is serving his community with Loaves and Fishes, which prepared more than 300 meals to feed the hungry.

Picray said they are following in Christ’s footsteps.

“He did take, you know, the loaves and the fishes, and we try to do the same thing. So we try to take what little we have. And then be able to serve as many people as we can. I don’t want to see anybody go hungry,” Picray said.

Janet Riordan said serving others is important 365 days a year, but it is especially important during Holy Week.

“We make sacrifices so that we can prepare ourselves for Easter,” Riordan said.

Picray and Riordan said they hope attendees walk away feeling nourished

“It’s one meal a day, but sometimes it’s some people’s only meal,” Riordan said.

“They can think about what Good Friday means, what the whole week means, and everything else. And having a full stomach. That’ll help,” Picray said.

Father Jeffrey Waldrep of Annunciation Catholic Church said, “We are reminded today that Jesus’ death on Good Friday is the highest example of sacrificial love. He gave His life for us – not just as Savior, but as Friend.”

Father Waldrep gave the verse John 15:13, which says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

