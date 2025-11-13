Loaves and Fishes prepares food boxes for SNAP recipients

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County is helping SNAP recipients by giving out food boxes.

This afternoon, they are getting boxes ready for distribution.

According to Executive Director of Loaves and Fishes Steve Greenough, the non-profit is distributing boxes of food to last about a week.

Greenough says they will be giving about 50 boxes per day, most likely through the end of December to SNAP recipients, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 4 pm to 5 pm at the soup kitchen, which is located at 223 22nd Street North in Columbus.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer, you can contact Steve Greenough at (602) 770-3503.

