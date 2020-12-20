Local Aberdeen organizations host bike giveaway

Aberdeen native, Katina Holliday partnered with Outreach Ministry Church to host a toy and bike giveaway.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Christmas came early for a few families in Aberdeen today.

Kids had the option to choose from a variety of toys and treats.

Holliday had one goal in mind when thinking of this event.

” I moved away from home when I graduated from college, and I have a business back home, Holliday’s Open Hands that help take care of homeless families. I decided this year in 2020 with the pandemic and everything’s going on that I would give back to the kids here in the community where I grew up,” said event coordinator Katrina Holliday.

Over 100 people showed up to get gifts for children and because of the turnout, Holliday plans to do it again next year.