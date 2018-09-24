Local Airports Expected To See Big Rush For Upcoming Weekend

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s the game everyone is waiting for and this weekend thousands are expected to pour into the Golden Triangle.

We’re talking about Mississippi State versus Florida.

While we know traffic on the highways will be heavy, so will the traffic at local airports.

“We’ve got Mississippi State fans coming back and Florida fans coming in too so all of the flights are full, the ramp is going to be full with all of the business jets and general aviation planes too, so we’re looking forward to a really busy weekend,” said Mike Hainsey, Golden Triangle Regional Airport executive director.

Hainsey said they’ve been preparing themselves for the big weekend.

“We just make sure that we’ve got enough staff on board, that’s the primary thing, to take care of things both that are with the airlines, the airport of course making sure things are working and running, and then down where the general aviation planes are,” said Hainsey. “They’ll probably be the busiest in a steady way because planes will constantly be coming.”

Hainsey said many of the people who’ll be making their way to the Starkville this weekend will come through these gates, including the players and coaches from the opposing team.

“The team will come in on Friday afternoon, they will come in on a charter plane here in the GTR and then go to their hotel from there,” said Hainsey.

Along with the increase in foot traffic coming into the airport, Hainsey is also expecting to see several jets and general aviation planes camped out on the ramp.

“We expect a lot of private planes, anywhere from business jets of graduates of both schools that come to watch the game,” said Hainsey. “Hopefully there’s good weather so people will be able to fly in, both here and the Starkville airport is expecting a big crowd too.”

The GTR executive director said the airport has been staying busy everyday which helps everyone stay ready for large crowds.

Now that all of the pre-planning is done, the staff at GTR is waiting to execute it’s game plan.

“The main thing is just know that we’re going to do things safely,” Hainsey expressed. “It doesn’t matter the size of the crowd we’re still going to take care of everybody.”

Hainsey expects majority of the fans to starting flying in this Friday.