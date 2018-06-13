Local airports to receive federal funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A press release from the offices of Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith says local airports will be receiving federal funding for improvement projects.

The University-Oxford Airport receives $156,000 for pavement reconstruction.

- Advertisement -

McCharen Field Airport in West Point gets $358,000 for apron or tarmac expansion.

Ripley Airport receives almost $300,000 for a perimeter fence installation.

And Okolona’s Stovall Field Airport receives just above $100,000 for tree removal, addition parking, and tarmac expansion.

In total, the grant across the state was $2.37 million.