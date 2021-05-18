Local art students using talent to help the Starkville community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Starkville art students are using their talent to help their community.

The gifted art class at Overstreet Elementary recently created wood blocks with texture and sold them to family and friends.

They raised 26-hundred dollars and decided to donate the proceeds to groups in the school district and various charities in the community.

The students hosted a program this morning to present checks that will help nine different causes.

“My hope is that they take skills that they learned and that they continue to use them and give and help their community, help their schools, help each other and just grow an be the world changers they are,” said Nikki Mulrooney, Viva Art Teacher.

Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill and school superintendent Dr. Eddie Peasant were special guest speakers at the event.

