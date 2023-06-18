Local artist looks to carry on legacy of classic country singer

Over Jessica Horton's music career, she has taken on several roles, but many know her for her similar looks and vocals to Patsy Cline.

Horton gave radio listeners a blast from the past Saturday morning as she performed some of the country artist’s biggest hits.

Horton will tell you she’s loved Patsy Cline since she was a little girl.

Growing up, listening to classic country tunes with her grandfather, she never thought that love for the artist would be part of who she is now.

” I’ve loved Patsy Clien pretty much my whole life I grew up listening to classic country music,” said Horton.

It wasn’t until later, that Horton realized some of the similarities between the two

and how her covers of songs could continue Patsy Cline’s legacy.

She began performing at nursing homes and continues to book gigs portraying the singer.

“I got to thinking what better way to keep her music alive than just to put on a costume and get out there, and sing her songs for people,” said Horton.

While country tunes may be a thing of the past for some, radio station owner, Glenn Crawford says many of their listeners grew up listening to Cline.

“In Lamar County, Fayette County, Marion County, and over in the edge of Mississippi Lowndes and Monroe County this is an older population area so we are putting music out there that those people grew up on and listened to all their life,” said Crawford.

Horton says at the end of the day remembering the artist is something she truly enjoys and hopes to continue to be one part of keeping the artist’s music alive today.

” Younger people though I’m finding don’t really know who she is anymore which is strange, so I’m just kind of hoping that by going out there and singing these songs, one it fun for me, and honestly that’s the biggest thing it’s fun for me. I feel like I get to kind of be her for a minute which is exciting for me but then it’s also keeping her music alive and allowing a memory-making moment for those who were raised during that time and remember her,” said Horton.

Horton will be playing a Patsy Clien themed showed tonight at the Columbus Art

and she will also be making a debut at the Vernon Firework Extravaganza Saturday, July 1st.