Local artists thrive at Starkville’s Sunday Funday

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Folks from Starkville and surrounding areas came out once again for the monthly Sunday Funday event.

The event took place from 1 pm to 6 pm on Starkville’s University Drive.

Organizers tell WCBI over 30 vendors participated in the event and offered everything from street tacos, to live music, and of course art.

Sarah Kilpatrick with SGK Studios is one such artist.

She said she travels from Meridian every month to participate in Sunday Funday because there’s so much support from the community.

She also said this year is the biggest the event has ever been.

“Starkville supports the arts. The whole community supports it. It’s just a community event and it’s awesome. Sunday Funday is great. If you’ve never been, you should definitely come because it is awesome. The music is awesome, and it’s so many great artists,” said Kilpatrick.

Event organizers said vendors were able to join the festival for free this month thanks to area sponsors.