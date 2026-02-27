Local arts council director works to help break barriers and build community through art

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Art gives people a creative way to tell stories. The Columbus Arts Council is showcasing black artists from Mississippi and Alabama through March, as well as highlighting women’s art for Women’s History Month.

For Quan Walker, Black History Month is special to her in her role as one of the first black women to lead the Columbus Arts Council.

“As a black woman, leading the Columbus Arts Council now means a lot,” Walker said. “Being that a lot of black people didn’t come downtown, and for the future generations, knowing that the arts council is for everyone in the community, including them.”

Walker is no stranger to community service. Before joining the arts council, she served as the Volunteer Director for the United Way from 2019-2024.

“I just have a serving heart,” Walker said. “I started volunteering with my grandma as a child. I know that’s why I started volunteering at United Way. And I have my children serve with me. It’s just service to the community. Whatever we can do to make the community better where we live.”

Today, she still serves the community, making sure people know that no matter who you are, art is for everybody.

“No matter what show I have, I get people who say, ‘I have never been to the arts council.’ Why not? I think people just felt that they weren’t welcome. No one told them that. I just think they felt that way,” Walker said. “I think me being here actually changed that, and they know it’s actually for everyone in the community, and I want everyone to feel welcome here.”

Walker says some challenges still exist for black artists today, including putting themselves out there.

“I think a lot of the black artists don’t have a lot of support, and I think probably fear sets in, so they aren’t pushed to their limits. And I’m here to push every last one of them,” Walker said.

She says representation in the arts, especially in leadership, is important for everyone who comes through the doors.

“I think it’s important that young artists know that there is someone here pushing who will fight for them to be artists. Also, to make sure that they have a place to perform, a safe place for all artists to come and work on their art,” Walker said.

For younger generations, she has a message.

“Keep going,” Walker said. “You never know where God might lead you. Sometimes we’re stubborn. I was actually really stubborn. It took a lot of prayer before I was pushed into this direction as executive director of the arts council.”

Walker says if you’d like to volunteer or if there is something new you’d like to see at the Columbus Arts Council, call (662) 328-2787.

Thursday, Feb. 26, at 7 pm, a Forever Legends Concert will take place to wrap up Black History Month. The show is free and open to the public.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.