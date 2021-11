Local authorities are searching for wanted felony suspect

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help to find a felony suspect.

40-year-old Michael Jack Noy is wanted for 2 counts of Closed Account – Insufficient Funds.

If you know where Noy is, or if you have any information on this case, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.