Local behavioral health center expands

Diamond Grove officials celebrated a 24-bed expansion on Tuesday at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Diamond Grove Center in Louisville is welcoming new patients and making room for more.

Tuesday, March 3, they cut the ribbon for a new 24-bed building “which will allow us to provide adequate services, and additional services to children & adolescents, and their families in our communities and the great state of Mississippi,” said Diamond Grove Center CEO Patrick Swoopes.

The behavioral health hospital offers short term and long-term care for those aged 5 through 17.

This expansion grows the total number of beds from 61 to 85.

“It will have great impact,” said Swoopes.

“The impact is going to be phenomenal. With us bringing in 24 additional beds, it will give us the opportunity to provide service for multiple kids,” said

The new building will be used for acute psychiatric care.

Diamond Grove officials said the expansion will help eliminate hospital overflow.

It also brings new jobs to Winston County.

“Diamond Grove has been an integral part of our economy for three decades here in Louisville. This expansion creates so many more job opportunities, quality job opportunities, so it affects the lives of people who work here but far more. It really affects the lives and future of our state with what they’re doing here,” said Louisville Mayor Will Hill.

Diamond Grove also offers day treatment services for local school districts when needed.

DGC expects to officially open the new building around April.

