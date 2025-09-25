Local blood donation centers puts out call for blood donors

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – With the start of the fall season, a blood donation center is putting out a call for donors.

Throughout September, Vitalant was involved in campaigns to raise awareness about the need for blood for sickle cell patients, and also for childhood cancer month.

Barley Juarez is with Vitalant and said the need for an adequate supply of blood for area hospitals is always urgent.

“We are in a critical need for blood, there is always a constant need for blood, so we are in a critical need, for platelets and plasma as well, you have many options to come in and donate, we have our fixed site locations, and if you want to be involved in a community blood drive, go to our website at vitalant.org,” said Barley.

Those who donate by Tuesday, September 30, will get a cool glow-in-the-dark shirt just in time for Halloween.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X