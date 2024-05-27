Local boat owners help family in need with charity event

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Golden Triangle Boat Owners Association was able to help a family in need.

The 3rd Annual Toons on The Tenn-Tom event was held at Bikini Island in Columbus.

This event was to raise money and benefit Alexis and Walker Bishop as they have experienced medical scars within the year.

There were tons of music and food.

And plenty of opportunity to raise money for the Bishop family.

They said this event showed them how much people care for them as a family.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that we would be here today,” said Alexis Bishop. “But, I can’t think everybody enough for supporting us. You can feel the love you can feel God cause he’s brought us all here. Nobody had to do this, nobody had to donate, nobody had to buy tickets, nobody had to buy a shirt but the fact that they did just shows us that we are loved and we are not alone.”

“Just thankful that the community heard our story and had this event today and we can’t thank them enough for hosting this for us and just everyone coming together to help out one another,” said Jonathan Bishop. “I hope we can pay it back one day.”

There was around $11,000 raised for the Bishop family.

