Local business help Monroe County students gear up to start back

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – Back school preparation is happening throughout Mississippi. As Monroe County students gear up, local business is helping students with essential school items.

Aberdeen’s Freshly’s Market, and Urgent Care, under the umbrella of Holliday’s Helping Hands organization, give away over two hundred backpacks and supplies, along with snacks for kids to enjoy.

“Kids are our future they are future leaders of tomorrow making sure the kids are prepared and not looked down upon,” said CEO of Holliday’s Helping HAnds Katina Holliday. “I was fortunate and I was raised by a single mom to be able to always have what I needed when school started because our family stuck together. If one didn’t have it they filled in but you know today families are not what they use to be. Because we are a part of the community here we were built by the community for the community just like our Freshly’s slogan. So, I just had to make sure that what I do in LA which we do Backpack drive there in collaboration with our church that I do the same thing in my community here.

Monroe County public schools start August 7.