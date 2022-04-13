Local business leader honored with Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime business and civic leader and his wife are recognized for their efforts in promoting and supporting a nonprofit that provides a variety of services to thousands every year, free of charge.

Ted and Lynn Moll were named recipients of this year’s “Red Raspberry Humanitarian Award.” That honor was given at the eighth annual awards banquet, for the Regional Rehab Center of Tupelo.

The Regional Rehab Center provides outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, audiology services and other services, at no cost to clients.

Ted and Lynn Moll came to the Tupelo area for his family’s business, MTD Products, in 1989. The Molls quickly became involved in the community, supporting many nonprofit organizations, including Regional Rehab.

“There are so many wonderful people in North Mississippi and we’ve been proud to be able to honor several of those individuals at this dinner. And it’s all about choosing individuals who have not only supported Regional Rehab Center for many years but also do so much more in the community too,” said Robby Parham, Executive Director of Regional Rehab Center.

During the past year, the Regional Rehab Center provided services for 1,168 people. That represented more than 55,000 services.