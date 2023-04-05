Local business owner, Adel Musa, court hearing has been rescheduled

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus businessman will have to wait for his court date.

The hearing scheduled for Adel Musa, better known as Mr. John, has been postponed.

Musa was originally scheduled to appear in Columbus Municipal Court tomorrow to answer to a charge of simple assault.

The charge stems from an incident in which Musa reportedly held someone at gunpoint who he believed was stealing from one of his business properties.

At the time, Columbus Police Officers said they couldn’t determine if the person being held at gunpoint by Musa was the person stealing.

So, they let that man go and arrested Musa.

Musa has since hired an attorney. A new hearing date has not yet been set, but it will likely be in May.

