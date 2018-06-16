Local Businesses Host Watch Parties

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- With the MSU Diamond Dawgs in Omaha, people are having watch parties to catch all the action.

Local businesses around Starkville hosted their own viewing parties for the fans that didn’t want to make the almost 13 hour trip to Omaha.

- Advertisement -

“It’s pretty much an invite for everybody to come out. Obviously, we’re in team spirit just a little bit. Everybody come out everybody have a great time. Watch the game, eat some food, and have a good night,” said John South.

South says that hosting parties like this brings the community closer.

The night started out with a slow trickle of people coming in excited for the game but quickly became a full house.

” It’s just an opportunity for the community to come together to grow together, to just show how big a support Mississippi state is,” said South.

Some fans came out with the plan of watching the game.

“Just for everybody that’s a Mississippi State fan. There all community so I mean if you’re here you’re with basically your family. That’s pretty cool,” said Caleb Cameron.

Others say the atmosphere is what keeps them watching.

“I guess the excitement being here all the fans people came in right before us that wanted to make sure they got here too, so I guess the atmosphere,” said Tena Howell.

South says they always see a pretty good turn because the fans love their dawgs.

“People always love to watch Mississippi state it’s a big crowd. It’s a big sports university,” said south.

Central Station Grill had rally bananas on hand for anyone who wanted to support the Dawgs.