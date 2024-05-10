Local businesses lend helping hand to clean up crews

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With trees down and power lines too, community members were out early to help their neighbors.

Our friend Colin Krieger who brings us Good News with Colin every Tuesday morning on Fox4 with Kealy, shared these pictures of the helpers, as he calls them.

Local businesses that pitched in to help included Wade Incorporated and Zachary’s.

Military Hardware was also on hand with supplies.

There was also staff from the Columbus Chick-fil-A and city leaders helping to feed the volunteers and clear debris.

