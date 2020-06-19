Local Businesses And Municipalities Could See Revenue Loss Due To NCAA Ruling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- In a policy that only impacts Mississippi, the NCAA will prohibit the state’s sports teams from hosting regional games and championships or host sites for women’s basketball.

The NCAA said it expanded its Confederate flag policy from championship events being played where the symbol has a prominent presence.

This will impact baseball, softball, lacrosse and women’s basketball.

Many businesses in Starkville said the NCAA’s decision could be devastating.

Tournaments mean big money for stores, hotels, and restaurants.

“Business is wonderful,” said John Hendricks, owner of The Lodge. “Anything that brings a lot of people to town, especially as exciting as baseball has been, it helps the entire town and we’re a part of the town.”

From t-shirts to popular MSU paraphernalia, Hendricks said hundreds of people flood his store looking to cash in on gear for the big games.

But with the new NCAA ruling, Hendricks said it’ll be a big blow to his business.

“It would hurt us, I think it would hurt the entire community, hotels, restaurants, you name it,” said Hendricks.

“I am very hopeful that the legislature will take some action and make this something we don’t have to worry about any longer,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

In May of 2019 Mississippi State’s Women’s basketball hosted the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament, and the baseball team hosted the NCAA Regionals.

That month alone, sales tax revenue for the city of Starkville was $603,948.25.

Mayor Spruill expects that number to take a dip if MSU isn’t able to host these events.

“That’s just unacceptable for us to be put in that position over something that should’ve been changed decades ago,” said Mayor Spruill.

Spruill said she hopes this latest decision will prompt lawmakers to change the state flag.

“We’re at a point now where we are looking at a loss of revenue, a loss of prestige, a potential loss of students who may feel as though this is not the place they want to be,” the mayor expressed. “We also as citizens and as local leaders have the opportunity to say to our legislatures, in their representation of us, these things matter and it is time for us to step up and do something different.”

The money doesn’t stop at the Starkville city limits, many of those visitors stay, shop, and eat in West Point and Columbus as well.