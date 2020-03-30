Local Businesses Send Messages Of Hope and Encouragement In Recent Commercials

North Mississippi. (WCBI)- When you watch commercials on WCBI, many times our advertisers are promoting their businesses.

However, during this global pandemic, they’re promoting something much bigger than their products.

- Advertisement -

They’re spreading messages of hope and encouragement to help everyone get through these trying times.

Bill Russell, owner of Bill Russell Ford Dealership in Columbus, has aired commercials on WCBI for nearly three decades, but in a recent spot he switched up his approach.

This time he’s bringing attention to the coronavirus, which continues to plague the country.

In his recent commercial, the car dealer stressed the importance of people washing and sanitizing their hands, staying away from large gatherings, and following all of the federal guidelines given by the Centers for Disease Control.

Russell said he wants people to be safe and protect themselves, but to also not be fearful of living their everyday lives.

“I’ve got 65 employees and I’ve got to provide for them and their families and our customers,” said Russell. “We’ve got to stay here. We’ve got to be smart about doing it, but we’re not going to panic, we’re just going to try to be smart.”

Russell’s isn’t the only uplifting commercial you’ll see on WCBI, Room to Room Furniture is also spreading comforting messages.

Lisa Hawkins owns the furniture store and in her video, she’s challenging others to open their bible and read Psalm 91 to help them get through this challenging time.

“I’m a person of faith, so it helped me and I was hoping to help other people of faith,” said Hawkins. “People deal with things in different ways, but it was just a life application that I could apply to myself to help myself, and I was hoping it would help other people too.”

Although the two business owners are well known for their sales pitches and great deals, they said they don’t mind using their platform to serve as an inspiration to their communities.

“America has gone through many different things, many different viruses, many different illnesses, many different economic situations, and we’re all still standing,” said Hawkins. “We will be standing after this and I just want to be an encouragement right now through these difficult times that we have.”

“I’m not innovative, I’m not doing anything that nobody doesn’t know, it’s just you have to be willing to say it, and I’m willing to say it,” said Russell.

Both businesses say they’re practicing and taking all precautionary measures to keep everyone safe, along with following federal guidelines given by the CDC.