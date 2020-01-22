Local celebrities don aprons for annual Make a Wish fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Area celebrities put on aprons and waited tables at a Tupelo restaurant as part of a fundraiser for “Make A Wish. ”

Doctors, coaches, beauty pageant winners, businessmen, teachers and WCBI’s Allie Martin took part in the 11th annual Waiting For Wishes at Mugshots Grill and Bar.

All tips and a portion of proceeds go to Make A Wish Mid-South to help grant wishes for critically ill children.

There were even a few kids on hand who have been wish recipients.

“Make A Wish is so spectacular for our family, they granted Lily’s wish of a playground when there was a time in her treatment when she couldn’t go outside and play, couldn’t go play with other kids, go to daycare she was very bored, so they granted her wish, took a lot of money, a lot of people all these people are volunteers , now Lily is better and we want to do all we can to contribute to Make A Wish,” said Nichole Baker, Mrs. Magnolia State.

Baker’s daughter, Lilly, was a wish recipient.

Currently there are 29 kids in the area waiting to have their wishes granted. A wish typically costs $8,000.