Local chapter of sorority participates in national giveaway

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – With school in full effect, the community is still giving back to the youth as much as they can.

The Nu Theta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. held its third annual school supply giveaway.

Operation Big Bookbag is a national project for all sorority chapters to give the youth free school supplies.

The giveaway was held at the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

Donations were taken over the month for school supplies.

“So when others come and ask if they can help us with our initiatives, we are very appreciative,” Eddie Love said. “We don’t turn anybody down, we will welcome the help and the assistance. We are very appreciative of all of the supplies and donations that the community provided to us for us to be as successful as we can be.”

Chapter president, Eddie Love said areas such as West Point, Columbus, Aberdeen, and surrounding areas help bring in supplies for the bookbag giveaway.

