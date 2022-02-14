Local chiropractors office taking donations for the Bedz 4 Kidz program

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area healthcare provider is giving a little extra relief to their patients who show a little love for the community this Valentine’s Day.

Flexx Chiropractic in Columbus uses its Patient Appreciation Day to help The Dream Center Golden Triangle’s Bedz 4 Kidz program.

Flexx patients who brought in donations of pillows, blankets, or diapers today, received a free adjustment.

The donations are going to the Dream Center Golden Triangle, a Columbus-based non-profit dedicated to finding and filling the needs of people in the community.

Dream Center’s Bedz 4 Kidz program provides beds and mattresses for children of low-income families.

Flexx Chiropractic has raised over fifty thousand dollars for Dream Center over the past 2 years.