Local church hosts prom for the special needs community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Prom Season makes its way not only to school for students.

The Mt. Vernon Church held its annual prom for special needs individuals and the public in Columbus.

Prom season isn’t just for students on campus—it’s also an opportunity to celebrate inclusivity and joy.

The Mt.Vernon church hosted its 6th annual Joy Prom at the Pohl gymnasium on the Mississippi University for Women (MUW) campus, welcoming guests from across the community.

The event featured free food, music, and fun for all attendees.

Event coordinator Brandon Allen says it helps bring the community together.

“Love on our special needs community. We understand that a lot of them don’t have the opportunity to go to prom their whole life and so this is an opportunity for them to have that special night. We do it every year, we look forward to it. So, we had the ability three years ago as it started to outgrow our church to partner with the w, so they let us use their gym every year. We set up and we just put on the event on to just love on our special needs community, their parents, and their loved ones.”

This year’s fiesta-themed prom brought together people from all over Columbus

Attendees said they were glad to participate, connect, celebrate, and support the cause.

“I’ve had the best time really I’m convinced he’s the most hyped person out there. So it’s been really fun.”

“I’ve done it for the past 3 years. This my third year now and every time it’s just been amazing and super fun. So, I honestly look forward to this than my actually other dances.”

A night of joy, inclusion, and unforgettable memories.

The Mt. Vernon Church says they will continue to find ways to support the special needs community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.