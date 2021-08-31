Local church is teaming up with a non-profit teaming up to help Ida victims

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) A Starkville church is teaming up with a non-profit to help families affected by Hurricane Ida.

Members from New Horizons Christian Fellowship will travel to Baton Rouge with the group “Hope Force.”

Volunteers from the organization stopped in Starkville this morning to pick up church members who will make the trip with them.

For the pastor and his membership, it’s another way to do mission work.

“Organizations like Hope Force are important. Instead of our local church trying to reinvent the wheel, we just figure we just jump in the organization that does a good job of having connections and being able to make the most impact when we go down there,” said Josiah Buckner, New Horizons Christian Fellowship.

The church provided disaster relief with “Hope Force” last year in Louisiana and Texas and after the Louisville tornado in 2014.