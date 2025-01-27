Local church raises money for family that loss home due to fire

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County church is stepping up to support a Hamilton family who lost their home to a fire.

The Stand Firm Ministry hosted a fundraiser for the family.

The fundraiser included chicken plates and desserts, and all of the proceeds from the fundraiser, will benefit the Hall Family in Monroe County.

Organizers of the fundraiser said this was a great way to give back, and to show support towards a family in need.

“We wanted to step out and do God’s work. When you hear about people losing everything, it is sad.” Sam Truelove, Fundraiser Organizer, Worship Leader at Stand Firm Ministry. “God opened up a clean door for us to go do some work and help them out. We talked to some of the kids, and met them in town in Columbus, and they were so appreciative.”

“Monica was here earlier this morning, and she could not do anything but cry.” said Vincent Hayes, Fundraiser organizer/ Pastor of Stand Firm Ministry. “It is not about the money, it is about showing love to these people, and once you show love to people, they get closer to Christ. ”

“They see a community that is going to band together when something bad happens.” said Bailey Holloway, Fundraiser Organizer, Youth Pastor at Stand Firm Ministry. “It did not matter if it was someone in my youth group, or someone else out in Hamilton, we were going to do this regardless. Since it hit so close to home, we feel that love, that passion and that sympathy. We started at 11, and we had people here at 10:15 buying plates.”

