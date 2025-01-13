Local church serves lunch to essential workers during winter storm

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday wasn’t a “Snow Day” for everyone.

Things were business as usual or even busier for First Responders and other emergency workers, like tow truck drivers.

That inspired a church in West Point to warm their day up a little bit.

Free Praise and Worship Center served up a hot lunch and some goodies to those essential workers, and anyone else in need of a quick meal.

One of the organizers, Charity Trull, knows firsthand what it’s like to be out there under conditions like this.

“I worked on the ambulance for 10 years, and we did not have a choice to go to work,” Trull said. “A lot of times there was no hot meal. There was nothing, so this was just somewhere for them to run and get something and get back busy. And we appreciate ’em.”

Church members say today’s feeding is just another way to reach out to their community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.