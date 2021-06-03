COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus church is spreading the good word and good deeds across town.

150 volunteers from Fairview Baptist Church is are taking on 26 projects.

The church’s initiative is called “We Love Columbus.”

Volunteers will take on everything from minor repairs for the needy to landscaping.

“Every year we try to do one project, just a one day long for the community and we found this was very helpful after a storm and things like that. We wanted to do something when there wasn’t a storm. When things was kind of normal, and to help our people and get to know our community where we live. So, this year we decided, with the pastor’s recommendation, that we want to do something over three or four-day period,” said Tommy Gillon, Fairview Baptist Church.

“The ultimate goal is that people will understand that God loves them and has a plan for their life. That’s what we want people to see this week, as we are out being the hands and feet of Christ. We love Columbus because God loves Columbus,” said Breck Ladd, Senior Pastor Fairview Baptist Church.

Work on the projects will continue through Saturday.